Mail Bomb Suspect Makes First Court Appearance as Prosecutors Deem Him a Flight Risk

By Associated Press
3:38 PM EDT

(MIAMI) — Federal prosecutors want no bail for a man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country.

Prosecutors said at the initial court hearing Monday for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc that they believe he is a risk of flight and a danger to the community. A judge will hold a hearing Friday on whether Sayoc can be released on bail.

Sayoc was arrested last Friday on five federal charges relating to the bombs sent to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump. He has not yet entered a plea, but his lawyers say Sayoc is entitled to be presumed innocent at this stage.

Sayoc will be prosecuted in New York rather than Miami. Friday’s hearing will also involve when he would be removed to New York.

