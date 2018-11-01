Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2018 — And What's Leaving

This month, Netflix is done with the spooks and thrills of October, and is adding new seasons of its most-watched shows like House of Cards, as well as family favorite movies like Spy Kids to its streaming options. And, for those in charge of cooking for Thanksgiving, look no further than a new season of The Great British Baking Show and Meryl Streep in Julie and Julia to keep you occupied in the kitchen.

November brings an array of classic films licensed by Netflix, too — Good Will Hunting and Sixteen Candles are among the dozens of new films.

Netflix is also licensing a number of children’s shows and movies for streaming this month, including a My Little Pony movie. But fear not, grown-ups: there’s enough comedic content for you, too, like a new Trevor Noah special and the movie National Lampoon’s Animal House.

Here’s what’s new to — and what’s leaving — Netflix in November 2018.

Here are the new Netflix originals in November 2018

November 1

Angela’s Christmas

Buzzfeed News’ Follow This: Part 3

The Judgement

November 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 5

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

November 15

May the Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

The Tribe

November 22

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

November 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F Is For Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo Compartido

Here are the TV shows new on Netflix in November 2018

November 5

Homecoming: Season 1

November 23

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Here are the movies new on Netflix in November 2018

November 1

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange (2007)

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless



Julie & Julia



Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1



National Lampoon’s Animal House



Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow



Planet Hulk



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie



Sixteen Candles



Stink!



The English Patient



The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep



Transcendence

Vaya

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 12

Green Room

November 16

The Break-Up

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi



November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2018

November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to Me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

November 12

Anna Karenina

November 16

Paddington

November 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

