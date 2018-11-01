Here’s What’s New on Netflix in November 2018 — And What's Leaving

This month, Netflix is done with the spooks and thrills of October, and is adding new seasons of its most-watched shows like House of Cards, as well as family favorite movies like Spy Kids to its streaming options. And, for those in charge of cooking for Thanksgiving, look no further than a new season of The Great British Baking Show and Meryl Streep in Julie and Julia to keep you occupied in the kitchen.
November brings an array of classic films licensed by Netflix, too — Good Will Hunting and Sixteen Candles are among the dozens of new films.
Netflix is also licensing a number of children’s shows and movies for streaming this month, including a My Little Pony movie. But fear not, grown-ups: there’s enough comedic content for you, too, like a new Trevor Noah special and the movie National Lampoon’s Animal House.
Here’s what’s new to — and what’s leaving — Netflix in November 2018.
Here are the new Netflix originals in November 2018
November 1
Angela’s Christmas
Buzzfeed News’ Follow This: Part 3
The Judgement
November 2
Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
November 5
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 9
Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside
November 13
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
November 15
May the Devil Take You
The Crew
November 16
Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch
November 19
The Last Kingdom: Season 3
November 20
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21
The Tribe
November 22
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles
November 23
Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note
Sick Note: Season 2
November 27
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
November 30
1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F Is For Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo Compartido
Here are the TV shows new on Netflix in November 2018
November 5
Homecoming: Season 1
November 23
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 29
Pocoyo: Season 4
Here are the movies new on Netflix in November 2018
November 1
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange (2007)
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
November 3
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
November 7
Into the Forest
November 8
The Sea of Trees
November 12
Green Room
November 16
The Break-Up
November 18
The Pixar Story
November 22
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
November 25
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2018
November 1
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to Me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
November 12
Anna Karenina
November 16
Paddington
November 17
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5