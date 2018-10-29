Sophie Turner has spent eight years perfecting her portrayal of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. But judging by photos from the Halloween party she attended on Saturday, her fiancé, Joe Jonas, may have managed to outdo her in just one night.

While Turner looked adorable dressed in a an elephant costume, Jonas donned a red wig and intricately embroidered blue velour gown to cosplay as the steely elder Stark sister. “Another Saturday nite,” Jonas captioned some group shots of himself, Turner and a few other partygoers, adding the jack-o’-lantern emoji for Halloween effect.

Jonas even posted a video set to the Game of Thrones theme song to his Instagram story that showcased the hilarious costume alongside GIF stickers of Tyrion Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon and Kit Harington—a.k.a. Jon Snow. As you can see, he has clearly perfected Sansa’s signature clasped hands pose.