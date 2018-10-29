High School Student Shoots Classmate in North Carolina, Police Say

By Associated Press
Updated: October 29, 2018 9:52 AM ET

(MATTHEWS, N.C.) — North Carolina police say a student shot by a fellow student at a high school is in critical condition.

The Matthews Police issued an update on the student’s condition Monday morning as the lockdown was lifted at Butler High School in Matthews, southeast of Charlotte. Police say the suspect is in custody and authorities have secured the campus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement that a lockdown was lifted and that families could come to the school’s main entrance to pick up students. The statement added that classes will continue for students who remain on campus.

Dozens of parents gathered outside of the school to wait to see their children.

