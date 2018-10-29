Pipe Bomb Suspect Set for First Court Appearance in Florida

By Curt Anderson / AP
12:53 AM EDT

(MIAMI) — The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is due to make his first court appearance.

An initial hearing is set Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE