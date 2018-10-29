Malaysia Launches Sale of Superyacht Linked to the 1MDB Scandal
A police personnel stands guard over Equanimity, the yacht that fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho allegedly bought with embezzled funds at Port Klangs Boustead Cruise Terminal on Aug. 8, 2018 in Selangor, Malaysia.
Ore Huiying—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:49 PM EDT

(KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia) — Malaysia’s government has launched a one-month auction for a luxury yacht bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

The sale that began Monday came nearly three months after Indonesia returned the $250 million yacht, Equanimity, after seizing it off Bali in February in cooperation with the U.S. FBI. The U.S. Justice Department, one of several foreign agencies investigating a massive graft scandal at the 1MDB fund, had listed the yacht among the assets it could seize and sell to recover stolen funds.

Ong Chee Kwan, a lawyer for 1MDB, says the government has opened bids for the yacht following a lengthy court process. Once the auction ends Nov. 28, he said Monday the government could make a decision on the sale within a week.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE