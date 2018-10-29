Missing Lion Air Plane Crashed Into the Sea With 188 Passengers and Crew on Board
A Lion Air passenger jet is seen on the tarmac in Surabaya, Indonesia on May 12, 2012.
Trisnadi—File/AP Photo
By Associated Press
11:46 PM EDT

(JAKARTA) — Indonesia’s disaster agency says a Lion Air passenger jet crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and was carrying 188 passengers and crew.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted photos on Twitter of debris including a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

He said the flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies, and seven crew members.

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field.

