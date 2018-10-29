California White Supremacist Surrenders to the FBI on Charges of Inciting Violence at Protests
White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12, 2017.
Steve Helber—AP
By Associated Press
11:24 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities say they have arrested a fourth member of a white supremacist group on charges of inciting violence at California protests and at last year’s deadly riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The FBI said in a Tweet on Sunday that 38-year-old Aaron Eason surrendered himself. He has an initial court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors say the group’s leader and two other members were arrested Wednesday.

All four are charged with traveling to incite or participate in riots. Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube were each denied bail in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.

Attorney information for the defendants could not immediately be found.

The latest arrests come just weeks after the indictments of four other California members of RAM for allegedly inciting the Virginia riot.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE