President Trump Calls Tom Steyer a 'Lunatic' Days After Mail Bomb Plot

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is calling billionaire businessman Tom Steyer a “crazed & stumbling lunatic” just days after Steyer was targeted in a mail bomb plot on prominent Democratic officials.

Trump tweeted Sunday about an interview with Steyer on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Trump says Steyer will “be running out of money pretty soon,” and “if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive!”

Steyer has campaigned for months for Trump’s impeachment.

Steyer shot back on Twitter, calling it “unthinkable” that Trump “would resort to name-calling instead of repairing the damage to the fabric of our country.”

The man charged in the mail bomb plot has an extensive criminal history and is a fervent Trump supporter.