Authorities have released the names of the 11 victims killed after a gunman armed with an assault rifle and at least three handguns opened fire during a service at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting was a hate crime targeting the city’s Jewish community and have arrested he gunman, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, and charged him with 29 counts related to federal hate crimes legislation, including 11 counts of obstruction of religious beliefs resulting in death.

The victims killed in Saturday’s shooting ages ranged from 54 to 97-years-old and included a husband and wife and two brothers. At the time of the shooting, the Tree of Life Synagogue was holding three services from three different congregations. Police said the victims were from all three congregations.

Here is what we know about the victims of Saturday’s shooting so far:

Joyce Feinberg, 75

75-year-old Joyce Feinberg lived in Oakland.

Richard Gottfried, 65

65-year-old Richard Gottfried lived in Ross Township.

Rose Mallinger, 97

97-year-old Rose Mallinger, the oldest victim of the shooting, lived in Squirrel Hill.

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

66-year-old Jerry Rabinowitz lived in Edgewood Borough.

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

59-year-old Cecil Rosenthal lived in Squirrel Hill with her husband David, who also was killed in the shooting.

David Rosenthal, 54

54-year-old David Rosenthal, the youngest victim of the shooting, lived in Squirrel Hill with his wife Cecil, who was also killed in the shooting.

Bernice Simon, 84

84-year-old Bernice Simon lived in Wilkinsburg.

Sylvan Simon, 86

86-year-old Sylvan Simon lived in Wilkinsburg.

Daniel Stein, 71

71-year-old Daniel Stein lived in Squirrel Hill.

Melvin Wax, 88

88-year-old Melvin Wax lived in Squirrel Hill.

Irving Younger, 69

69-year-old Irving Younger lived in Mt. Washington.