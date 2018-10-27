Authorities Identify Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect as Robert Bowers

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in a shooting that killed multiple people and injured six in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning as Robert Bowers, according to the Associated Press.

The identification comes after Bowers allegedly entered the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and shot multiple people. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the third floor of the temple and engaged in a shoot off with police before being taken into custody. Police said there were multiple casualties and six people were injured, four of which were police.

In a short briefing, the City of Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that the shooter was taken to the hospital.