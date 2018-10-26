What to Know About Cesar Sayoc, Who Is in Custody Over Package Bombs Targeting Democrats

Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday in connection with the 12 possible package bombs mailed to high-profile Democrats.

The Associated Press, citing law enforcement sources, identified the man as Cesar Alteri Sayoc Jr., 56.

On Friday, officials said two additional packages were found — one recovered in Florida that was addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and one in a Manhattan post office addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Since Tuesday, devices have been intercepted addressed to Clinton, Obama, Biden, billionaire George Soros, the actor Robert De Niro, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA director John Brennan.

Justice Department public affairs director Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed a person was taken into custody Friday. “We can confirm one person is in custody,” she wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what to know about the suspect behind the mailed package bombs.

Cesar Sayoc is a 56-year-old man who was detained Friday in Plantation, Florida

Records for Sayoc show he is associated with an address in Aventura, Florida, and is registered as a Republican in Florida. According to Florida criminal records, Sayoc was born in New York.

A white van towed away from the scene was covered in pro-Trump imagery

Authorities are seen in Plantation, Florida taking a man into custody in connection to the mailed package bombs. Photo Courtesy WPLG

The van was covered in stickers that show President Donald Trump and the presidential seal, among other pictures. Authorities have not said whether the van is connected with Sayoc.

Sayoc was previously arrested for making a bomb threat

Sayoc was arrested in 2002 in Miami for making a bomb threat. Records say he threatened to “throw, place, project or discharge” a destructive device.

Criminal records show Sayoc was arrested on multiple other occasions for fraud, tampering with evidence, drug possession and unlawful use of a driver’s license.