FBI Takes Man Into Custody in Connection With Package Bombs Targeting Democrats

Federal authorities have taken a 56-year-old Florida man into into custody in connection with the 12 possible package bombs mailed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press, citing multiple law enforcement sources, identified the man as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida.

Arrest records show that Sayoc has an extensive criminal record that dates back 27 years and include multiple charges of grand larceny and drug possession. In November 2002 Sayoc pleaded guilty to charges of making bomb threats.

Aerial television footage showed heavy federal agent activity in a parking lot in Plantation, Florida. The video showed federal agents covering a white van with a tarp and then loading it onto a flat-bed tow truck. At one point the tarp flew off and revealed the van was covered in pro-Trump stickers.

The van also had stickers with sniper targets over prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton and filmmaker Michael Moore. Authorities have not confirmed if the van belonged to Sayoc.

Authorities are seen Plantation, Florida taking a man into custody suspected of being connected to the series of mailed packaged bombs. Photo Courtesy WPLG

FBI officials confirmed the news of the apprehension on Twitter Friday morning and said a press conference was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after the man was taken into custody, President Trump tweeted that he plans on addressing the investigation into the bomb packages at the Young Black Leadership Summit.

Many of the packages were addressed to high-ranking Obama Administration officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

On Friday morning, the FBI said a package had been recovered in Florida that was addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. New York police confirmed a suspicious package had been found at a Manhattan post office addressed to James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence and critic of President Donald Trump, taking the total number of packages to 12.