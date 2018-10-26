FBI Takes Man Into Custody in Connection With Package Bombs Targeting Democrats

Federal authorities have taken a man into custody in connection with the 12 possible package bombs mailed to prominent Democrats.

Aerial television footage showed heavy federal agent activity in a parking lot in Plantation, Florida, but authorities have not yet officially confirmed where the person was taken into custody.

The video showed federal agents covering a white van with a tarp and then loading it onto a flat-bed tow truck. The van was covered in stickers.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, but the Associated Press reported that law enforcement officials said the man was in his 50s.

FBI officials confirmed the news of the apprehension on Twitter about 11 a.m. Friday and said a press conference was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after the man was taken into custody, President Trump tweeted that he plans on addressing the investigation into the bomb packages at the Young Black Leadership Summit.

Many of the packages were addressed to high-ranking Obama Administration officials, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

On Friday morning, the FBI said a package had been recovered in Florida that was addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. New York police confirmed a suspicious package had been found at a Manhattan post office addressed to James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence and critic of President Donald Trump, taking the total number of packages to 12.