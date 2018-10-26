Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson Gives Birth to Baby Boy

(LONDON) — Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson say they have had a baby boy.

The couple says Davidson gave birth to 10 pound, 1.5 ounce (4.57 kilogram) Finn Paul Davidson at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday morning.

Davidson said “Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival.” Wilson said the baby was “beautiful and already very loved.”

Davidson announced her pregnancy earlier this year. The 39-year-old politician is one of her party’s rising stars, crediting with reviving the Conservatives in Scotland, where they have long been unpopular.

She has been touted as a future Conservative prime minister, but has said she has no desire to uproot her family and move to London.