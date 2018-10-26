Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson Gives Birth to Baby Boy
Photo dated 08/03/18 of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson who has given birth to a baby boy on Oct. 26, 2018, announcing she and her partner Jen Wilson were "delighted" by the infant's safe arrival at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary this morning.
Yui Mok—AP
By Associated Press
11:12 AM EDT

(LONDON) — Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson say they have had a baby boy.

The couple says Davidson gave birth to 10 pound, 1.5 ounce (4.57 kilogram) Finn Paul Davidson at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday morning.

Davidson said “Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival.” Wilson said the baby was “beautiful and already very loved.”

Davidson announced her pregnancy earlier this year. The 39-year-old politician is one of her party’s rising stars, crediting with reviving the Conservatives in Scotland, where they have long been unpopular.

She has been touted as a future Conservative prime minister, but has said she has no desire to uproot her family and move to London.

