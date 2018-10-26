Warning: This post contains Game of Thrones spoilers.

Thanks to the gut-wrenching plot twist that was the Red Wedding, Arya Stark and Jon Snow will (likely) never be reunited with their brother Robb on Game of Thrones. But at least in real life, the Stark siblings are still able to spend some quality time together.

On Thursday, Richard Madden and Kit Harington—Robb and Jon, respectively—turned out for the press night of Maisie Williams’ new play, I and You, and the resulting photos were almost as cute as a newborn direwolf pup.

Both Williams and Madden shared the same shot of themselves wrapped in a big hug on Instagram on Friday, with Madden adorably captioning the picture, “Last night watching @maisie_williams being brilliant in her new play.”

In Lauren Gunderson’s I and You, directed by Edward Hall, Williams plays Caroline, a homebound teen with a liver condition. The Hampstead Theatre production marks her stage debut.