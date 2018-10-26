On the eleventh day of her royal tour with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was treated to song. And not just any song: while on a visit to Tonga’s Tupou College in Nuku’alofa, a boys’ choir serenaded the Duchess of Sussex with a spritely tune meant to help ward off against mosquitoes. (Tonga is one of many nations globally affected by the Zika virus, which is carried by mosquitoes and potentially damaging to unborn children.)

While Markle has sat through numerous performances since embarking on the 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, this one was the first that saw her moved to tears — of joy and laughter. As the group of boys put on their show, complete with mosquito-like buzzing noises and group choreography, Markle was spotted laughing and sharing in the moment with Prince Harry, seated next to her.

The pair were at the school to dedicate two forest reserves to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an environmental conservation initiative. Earlier, they attended a royal banquet where Harry also delivered a message from his grandmother the Queen, who had visited Tonga herself on royal tours and become friendly with their monarchy.

“Our two families have enjoyed a deep and warm friendship over many years, and I hope that our close relationship continues with the next generation,” he read on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. Looks like Tonga is coming through with its warm support of Markle, Harry and their future child.

NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Tupou College on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage

