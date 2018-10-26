Police Identify David Schwimmer Lookalike Who Went Viral for Theft

Police in the U.K. searching for a man resembling David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller from Friends, have announced they have identified the suspect.

The Lancashire police force’s photo of the suspect carrying a crate of beer went viral as social media users pointed out the man – wanted in connection with the theft of a jacket, cell phone and wallet – looked like Schwimmer.

Users quickly began referencing popular lines from the show. “Shouldn’t he be at work… or is he on a break?” asked one.

Schwimmer himself even got in on the action, posting a statement denying responsibility, alongside a video of him carrying a crate of beer. “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” he said. “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Lancashire police thanked the public in a tweet for their help with the investigation. “Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool?”

“Most importantly, we’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends,” the force wrote.

They had earlier confirmed that Schwimmer had been ruled out as a suspect.