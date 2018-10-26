Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dedicated Two Forest Reserves in Tonga
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Unveiling The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on Oct. 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Chris Jackson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:32 PM EDT

(NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dedicated two forest reserves in Tonga as they continue their trip of the South Pacific.

Prince Harry said Friday that Tonga is leading by example and “understands deeply” the impact of environmental changes because the islands are directly affected. Speaking at Tupou College, Harry said planting trees and conserving forests is a simple but effective way to improve the environment and protect wildlife.

The couple is on the 11th day of a 16-day tour across four countries. On Friday night, Harry and wife Meghan are due back in Australia for the final days of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. The games give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE