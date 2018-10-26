(NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dedicated two forest reserves in Tonga as they continue their trip of the South Pacific.

Prince Harry said Friday that Tonga is leading by example and “understands deeply” the impact of environmental changes because the islands are directly affected. Speaking at Tupou College, Harry said planting trees and conserving forests is a simple but effective way to improve the environment and protect wildlife.

The couple is on the 11th day of a 16-day tour across four countries. On Friday night, Harry and wife Meghan are due back in Australia for the final days of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. The games give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.