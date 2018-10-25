Two People Died After Falling From a Popular Yosemite National Park Overlook

A man and woman died after an apparent fall from a popular viewpoint at Yosemite National Park, officials confirmed.

The pair plunged to their deaths from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet. Taft Point offers a wide views of Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan.

Yosemite National Park officials said the incident is under investigation and rangers recovered their bodies on Thursday morning. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Last month 18-year-old Israeli tourist, Tomer Frankfurter, died hiking near Yosemite’s Nevada Falls.