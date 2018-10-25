A family’s steadfast dedication to upping the ante on spookiness this Halloween season has made them a viral sensation.

A Florida family employed their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to their best effect by staging an elaborate and creative skeleton tableau on their lawn, an effort that did not go unnoticed by their neighbor, a Twitter user by the name of Sami Campagnano.

Campagnano wanted to recognize their innovative lawn decorations and soon took to social media earlier this week to share pictures of the various daily scenes of suburban bliss that were staged for the skeletal family of three during Halloween. Different scenarios included the skeletons planting flowers, teaching their skeleton child how to ride a bike, camping, doing laundry, sunbathing, and tending to pet chickens.

Since then, Campagnano has shared more updates of the new skeleton stagings in an objectively delightful thread, much to the abject amusement of the Internet.

See the best lawn decorations of Halloween below.