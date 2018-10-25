A New Jersey man who broke his hip while walking to buy a lottery ticket hit the jackpot when he joined the winning lottery pool at the hospital he was treated.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, 87-year-old Earl Livingston, of Blackwood, New Jersey, was en route to purchase a lottery ticket when he accidentally fell and broke his hip. After being taken to the local hospital, he told the staff that he was disappointed he didn’t get a ticket. One of the physician’s assistants then offered to let him join their hospital office pool. The office lottery pool, which included 141 of the hospital’s staff, ended up winning on a $1 million ticket.

Despite needing a hip replacement, Livingston is looking at the bright side of his hospital stay — and his lucky break.

“I want to thank everybody,” Livingston said. “I appreciate very much and God bless you and have a happy, happy long life!”