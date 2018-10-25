In the wake of PBS announcing that To Kill a Mockingbird was voted America’s best-loved novel in its Great American Read survey, Jimmy Kimmel decided to try and find out what people are really reading.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host sent his team out to Hollywood Boulevard to ask people on the street about their favorite novels. As per usual with these segments, it went about as well as you’d expect.

“I think To Kill a Mockingbird is America’s favorite novel to say is their favorite novel when someone asks them, ‘What is your favorite novel?'” Kimmel explained before airing the footage. “So to test that theory out I thought it would be fun to do a little poll of our own.”

Unfortunately, considering the majority of answers involved some variation of, “I don’t read books,” it seems we may never find out what America’s actual favorite novel is.

