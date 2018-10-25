NYPD Removes Suspected Pipe Bomb Sent to Trump Critic Robert De Niro

New York police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to the actor Robert De Niro and sent to his Tribeca property following a wave of similar devices sent to top Democrats this week.

Security personnel reached out to police around 5 a.m. Thursday after intercepting the package, an NYPD spokesperson says. The package appeared similar and shared characteristics to packages addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Democratic donor George Soros, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, CNN and others.

A bomb squad examined the package addressed to De Niro and determined it contained a device similar to the ones found in packages on Tuesday, the NYPD says. The bomb squad removed the package at 6:30 a.m. and transported it to the NYPD's bomb disposal facility in the Bronx, New York.

Thus far, the packages have been sent to people who have spoken out against President Donald Trump. De Niro, a vocal Trump critic, received a standing ovation at the 2018 Tony Awards for saying, "f--k Trump."

After initially calling for unity, Trump went on to blame the media for the surge of pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats. The President on Wednesday told supporters that the media is at fault for current divisions in American society that lead to events like attempted bombings. Trump doubled down on the comments in a tweet Thursday morning disparaging the press.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," he said. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act. FAST!"

Police said Wednesday that the explosive devices sent in the packages were pipe bombs packed with shards of glass, the Associated Press reports. All seven of the bombs sent were disabled by police and no injuries were reported.