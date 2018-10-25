U.S.
Search
Sign In
LotteryNow It's the Powerball's Turn: Jackpot Rises to $750 Million After No Winner Wednesday
Two Mega Millions and Powerball tickets
RefugeesHow Europe Turned Compassion Into a Crime
Accommodation Is Prepared For Syrian Refugees Arriving In Northern Ireland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
spaceRussian Soyuz Rocket Lifts Off for First Time Since Failure
Expedition 57 Launch
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape With Forbidden Sign
Police tape blocks off a crime scene. Richard Theis—EyeEm/Getty Images
Terrorism

NYPD Removes Suspected Pipe Bomb Sent to Trump Critic Robert De Niro

null
Updated: 7:57 AM ET | Originally published: 6:48 AM ET

New York police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to the actor Robert De Niro and sent to his Tribeca property following a wave of similar devices sent to top Democrats this week.

Security personnel reached out to police around 5 a.m. Thursday after intercepting the package, an NYPD spokesperson says. The package appeared similar and shared characteristics to packages addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Democratic donor George Soros, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, CNN and others.

A bomb squad examined the package addressed to De Niro and determined it contained a device similar to the ones found in packages on Tuesday, the NYPD says. The bomb squad removed the package at 6:30 a.m. and transported it to the NYPD's bomb disposal facility in the Bronx, New York.

Thus far, the packages have been sent to people who have spoken out against President Donald Trump. De Niro, a vocal Trump critic, received a standing ovation at the 2018 Tony Awards for saying, "f--k Trump."

After initially calling for unity, Trump went on to blame the media for the surge of pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats. The President on Wednesday told supporters that the media is at fault for current divisions in American society that lead to events like attempted bombings. Trump doubled down on the comments in a tweet Thursday morning disparaging the press.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," he said. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act. FAST!"

Police said Wednesday that the explosive devices sent in the packages were pipe bombs packed with shards of glass, the Associated Press reports. All seven of the bombs sent were disabled by police and no injuries were reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME