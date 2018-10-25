A dog owner in Oklahoma named and shamed her own pet after she caught the canine pretending to be a stray so she could beg outside the neighborhood McDonald’s.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Betsy Reyes shared a photo of her dog Princess and claimed that she sneaks out at night to loiter near the fast-food joint waiting for scraps, CBS News reports.

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat ass bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night,” Reyes wrote. “She’s not even a stray dog.”

Reyes drove to the parking lot of McDonald’s on a recent evening, where she caught her dog waiting to bed fed by other customers. In one video, a woman in her car appears to throw Princess some food from the window.

After chowing down on the snack, Princess heads to the window of Reyes’ car, where she appeared to recognize her owner.