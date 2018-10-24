Jim Parsons has topped the list of highest-paid actors in the television industry for the fourth year in a row, after making a whopping $26.5 million before taxes in the past year.

According to Forbes, the Big Bang Theory star took first place over his co-star Johnny Galecki (who clocked in at no. 2 with $25 million) with extra income from endorsements and his executive producer role on spinoff show, Young Sheldon. Parsons and Galecki’s co-stars Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg tied for third place at $23.5 million yearly, thanks to other projects in addition to their Big Bang salaries.

The four CBS actors actually got paid less from the show in the past year when the original cast collectively chose to take a cut of about $1 million an episode to boost the salaries of fellow actors Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Rounding out the top 5 earners in TV is NCIS’ Mark Harmon at $19 million.

See the rest who made the cut below.

6. Ed O’Neill

$14 million

Modern Family

7. Eric Stonestreet

$13.5 million

Modern Family

8. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

$13 million

Modern Family

9. Ty Burrell

$12 million

Modern Family

10. Andrew Lincoln

$11 million