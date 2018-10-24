Escaped Inmate Claimed to Be His Twin Brother Once Found. But There's No Evidence a Twin Exists
This undated photo provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows Raul Prado. The escaped Georgia inmate who claimed to be his twin brother when he was arrested in Florida is heading back to prison.
Uncredited—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:16 AM EDT

(MIAMI) — An escaped Georgia inmate who claimed to be his twin brother when he was arrested in Florida is heading back to prison.

The Miami Herald reports that a Miami-Dade circuit judge ordered 63-year-old Raul Prado be returned to Georgia.

Prado was arrested in Miami in May, a day after authorities say he fled from a work detail at an Augusta, Georgia, water treatment plant. He was serving 25 years for drug trafficking.

Since his capture, Prado has claimed to be his twin brother, Jean Vernet Prado. He told authorities he was only using a copy of his imprisoned brother’s ID and that he was a former Cuban military pilot.

Investigators say the fingerprints of the man they have in custody match the fugitive sought in Georgia, and there’s no evidence the twin actually exists.

