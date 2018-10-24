Police in Blackpool, England are looking for a suspected thief who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ross Geller from the sitcom Friends.

On Tuesday, the Blackpool Police wrote a Facebook post that encouraged their followers to come forward if they knew anything about a man who was related to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant in Sepetember. The police found out quickly, however, thanks to many enthusiastic Friends fans that the suspect also was the spitting image of Ross Geller, who was played by actor David Schwimmer during the decade-long run of the popular show.

While some of their followers humorously posited that the suspect could be Russ, Ross’ longtime doppelganger rival, others questioned where David Schwimmer was at the time of the crime. The Blackpool Police later offered the following statement via Facebook comment: “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Reps for David Schwimmer did not respond immediately to TIME’s request for comment.

