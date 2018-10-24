Suspicious Package Sent to CNN Contained 'Live Explosive' and White Power: The Latest on Packages Sent to Clintons, Obamas and More

Suspicious packages sent to a number of prominent officials across the country, including the Obamas and Clintons as well as CNN, were intercepted on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN headquarters in New York City and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz were among those who had suspicious packages sent to them. The New York City Police intelligence chief said at a press conference on Wednesday that the package sent to CNN “appears linked” to those sent to the Obamas, Clintons and George Soros, whose mailbox authorities said they found a bomb in this week.

Authorities at the press conference said the package sent to CNN “appeared to be a live explosive device” and it also contained a white powder that is still being investigated.

Here’s what to know about the suspicious packages sent to prominent politicians and CNN on Wednesday:

Packages were sent to the Obamas and Clintons’ homes

Secret Service confirmed they intercepted a suspicious package sent to the Chappaqua, New York home of Hillary and Bill Clinton late Tuesday night, and to former president Barack Obama on Wednesday morning.

The packages were immediately identified during a routine mail screening as potential explosive devices and there was no risk of Clinton or Obama receiving the packages, Secret Service said in a statement.

Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 2018. Seth Wenig—AP/REX/Shutterstock

Officials said a “full scope criminal investigation” is underway with federal, state and local resources being used to determine the source of the packages. The packages were sent just two days after a bomb was found in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros’ Bedford, New York home.

At an event in Florida, Hillary Clinton told a crowd: “We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service.” She added: “but it’s a troubling time, isn’t it?”

CNN was also evacuated as authorities responded to a suspicious package

Shortly after news broke of the intercepted packages sent to Clinton and Obama, CNN’s New York City headquarters were evacuated due to a suspicious device in the newsroom, NYPD confirmed.

Officials tell TIME that the package found in the CNN mailroom appears to be a pipe bomb and police do not know yet if it is connected to the intercepted packages sent to Soros, Obama, or Clinton. A bomb squad was on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill confirmed that the bomb squad removed the explosive device and that an envelope containing white powder was also removed from the newsroom.

Police officers work the scene after an explosive device was found at the CNN offices in New York on Oct. 24, 2018. JUSTIN LANE—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the device sent to CNN was an “act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this county through acts of violence.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters he was also a recipient of a suspicious package today as well ” A device was sent to my office in Manhattan, which we were just informed about.” he said. His statement came hours after his spokesman Aaron Katersky denied reports of a suspicious package on Twitter.

Former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office was evacuated

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed that the Florida office of former DNC chair, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was intercepted. Police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene to further investigate and it is not yet known if the package was addressed to the congresswoman.

Senator Kamala Harris San Diego field office evacuated

San Diego Police confirmed they are investigating a suspicious package found outside the offices of the Union Tribune newspapers. Police said they have evacuated the side facing the building, but it is currently unknown what side of the building. Officials can not yet confirm if this this package is related to the suspicious packages found in New York, Washington and Florida.

Kamala Harris’ communications director confirmed that their offices were evacuated but that the package in question was not addressed to Senator Harris.

What has the White House said about the suspicious packages?

On Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement condemning the “cowards” behind the packages.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton Secretary Clinton and other public figures,” Sanders said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump both said the condemned the attempted attacks.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he “wholeheartedly” agrees with Pence’s condemnation.