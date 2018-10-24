What to Know About the Suspicious Packages Sent to the Clintons, Obama and CNN

Suspicious packages sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, as well as to CNN headquarters in New York City, were intercepted on Wednesday, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

The news comes just a day after authorities said they found a bomb in the mailbox of high-profile Democratic donor George Soros.

Here’s what to know about the suspicious packages sent to prominent politicians and CNN on Wednesday:

Packages were sent to the Obamas and Clintons’ homes

Secret Service confirmed they intercepted a suspicious package sent to the Chappaqua, New York home of Hillary and Bill Clinton late Tuesday night, and to former president Barack Obama on Wednesday morning.

The packages were immediately identified during a routine mail screening as potential explosive devices and there was no risk of Clinton or Obama receiving the packages, Secret Service said in a statement.

Officials said a “full scope criminal investigation” is underway with federal, state and local resources being used to determine the source of the packages. The packages were sent just two days after a bomb was found in the mailbox of liberal philanthropist George Soros’ Bedford, New York home.

CNN was also evacuated as authorities responded to a suspicious package

Shortly after news broke of the intercepted packages sent to Clinton and Obama, CNN’s New York City headquarters were evacuated due to a suspicious device in the newsroom, NYPD confirmed.

Officials tell TIME that the package found in the CNN mailroom appears to be a pipe bomb and police do not know yet if it is connected to the intercepted packages sent to Soros, Obama, or Clinton. A bomb squad was on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office was evacuated

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed that the Florida office of former DNC chair, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was intercepted. Police said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene to further investigate and it is not yet known if the package was addressed to the congresswoman.

What has the White House said about the packages?

On Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement condemning the “cowards” behind the packages.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton Secretary Clinton and other public figures,” Sanders said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump both said the condemned the attempted attacks.