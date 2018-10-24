As if it wasn’t already scary enough that Jimmy Kimmel may convince your parents to trick you into thinking they ate all of your Halloween candy, now kids have a terrifying new October prank to worry about.

Banking on the fact that kids these days likely have no idea who Michael Myers, the knife-wielding psychopath from the Halloween franchise, is, Kimmel set up a free photo booth just to see how youngsters would react to the masked menace.

“We asked some parents who were walking by our theater if they wanted their kids to take a Halloween picture—the same way you take a picture with Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny—but we told them this picture would be with Michael Myers,” Kimmel explained. “And believe it or not, lots of parents sent their children right in.”

Reactions were definitely mixed, but the first child to meet Michael face-to-face managed to synthesize the experience with just one phrase: “This is spooky.”

Watch the full clip below.