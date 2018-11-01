Leave it to Heidi Klum to keep on upping the ante for Halloween festivities. On Wednesday night, model and former Project Runway host Klum shared a video of her ahead of her approach to her 19th Annual Halloween Party. This time, she chose to dress herself up as Fiona from Shrek, taking to Instagram to tease the elaborate transformation process.

By now, Klum has cemented her status as one of the most Halloween-obsessed celebrities in the game, willing and able to go all-out in pursuit of looks that range from wildly exact to terrifying. She has an illustrious history of Halloween dressing, and after 19 consecutive years of throwing a huge costume party for the October holiday, her backlog of impressive looks is hefty.

In 2017, she chose to dress up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s famous music video for hit spooky song “Thriller,” replete with varsity jacket, hands transformed into claws and a furry, bewhiskered face with menacing fangs. In 2016, she went as herself — but then recruited four other women to join her as her “clones,” creating an optical illusion of sorts. In years before that, she’d decked herself out as everything from a spot-on Jessica Rabbit to a glittering butterfly with vast wings to an elderly, wrinkled version of herself. (That one might have been the eeriest—and most realistic—costume of them all.)

Clearly, Klum has no plans to slow down with her Halloween antics.

Check out some of her most iconic looks below.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) Nicholas Hunt—2015 Getty Images

Heidi Klum (3rd L) is seen arriving at Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo—FilmMagic

Heidi Klum (C) attends her 18th Annual Halloween Party at on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images) Michael Stewart—Getty Images

