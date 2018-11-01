Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in November 2018

A number of new movies, original shows and TV programs are coming to Amazon Prime in November 2018. The streaming service is going head-to-head with Netflix as it continues to produce new original series. This month, the first season of Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts, will be available on Nov. 2, marking the movie star’s foray into dramatic television.
Amazon Prime video also offers popular film titles this month, including Alice and Die Another Day. And, with new additions My Girl andTerms of Endearment, there is certainly no shortage of romantic films to cozy up with as winter looms.
Here are the TV shows and movies that are new on Amazon Prime in November 2018.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in November 2018
November 2
Homecoming: Season 1
November 9
Beat: Season 1
Little Big Awesome: Season 1
Patriot: Season 2
November 16
Gymkhana Files: Season 1
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny: Season 1
November 20
Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas
Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece
November 30
Inside Jokes: Season 1
TBD
Mirazapur: Season 1
Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in November 2018
November 15
The Expanse: Season 3
November 20
Little Women: Season 1
Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in November 2018
November 1
21
2001 Maniacs
Alice
Assault on Precinct 13
Candyman: Day of the Dead
Child’s Play
Christmas with the Kranks
Cruel Intentions
De-Lovely
Desperate Hours
Die Another Day
Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)
Excalibur
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Jacob’s Ladder
Leaving Las Vegas
Like Water
Little Man Tate
Little Odessa
Lord of War
Made
Making Contact (Joey)
Michael Clayton
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Mulholland Falls
My Girl
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The Adventures of Tintin
The Birdcage
The Living Daylights
The Magnificent Seven Ride!
The Mexican
The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)
The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)
The World Is Not Enough
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Weird Science
November 2
Wonder
November 3
Kick-Ass
November 10
The Children Act
November 15
Gotti
November 16
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
November 17
McQueen
Siberia
November 18
Condemned
November 21
Box of Moon Light
Loving Pablo
November 22
Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea
November 24
Downsizing
November 29
Harry Brown
November 30
Sleepless