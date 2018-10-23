Taylor Swift Just Gave a Major Donation to a Fan Whose Mother Is in a Coma

By Raisa Bruner
3:16 PM EDT

Taylor Swift has made it a habit to subtly support fans — and this week was no exception, as the Reputation singer made a quiet donation to the GoFundMe campaign of an Idaho fan named Sadie Bartell. Bartell’s mother, as Sadie shared in a lengthy note on Twitter, has been in a coma for three years after suffering complications from an ulcer. And due to the need to care for her, Sadie and her father and five siblings have come under financial strain; Sadie is 19 and in college.

Bartell is clearly a true-blue Swiftie — even her Twitter account avatar is an image of Swift. So in a nice full-circle move, Swift herself came through and gave $15,500 to the GoFundMe, which has now hit over $26,000 of its $40,000 goal. (In Sadie’s shared screenshot of the donation, Swift even chose to make the gift from “Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” including her cats Meredith and Olivia in the mix.)

This isn’t the first time Swift has made a meaningful gesture for her fans. She’s known for often sending bouquets of flowers to supporters over the years. But recently, Swift made bigger headlines by speaking out in support of a number of Democratic politicians in Tennessee and urging fans to register to vote and speak out. She’s currently on tour in Australia, but distance isn’t keeping her from her stateside fans.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE