Taylor Swift has made it a habit to subtly support fans — and this week was no exception, as the Reputation singer made a quiet donation to the GoFundMe campaign of an Idaho fan named Sadie Bartell. Bartell’s mother, as Sadie shared in a lengthy note on Twitter, has been in a coma for three years after suffering complications from an ulcer. And due to the need to care for her, Sadie and her father and five siblings have come under financial strain; Sadie is 19 and in college.

Bartell is clearly a true-blue Swiftie — even her Twitter account avatar is an image of Swift. So in a nice full-circle move, Swift herself came through and gave $15,500 to the GoFundMe, which has now hit over $26,000 of its $40,000 goal. (In Sadie’s shared screenshot of the donation, Swift even chose to make the gift from “Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” including her cats Meredith and Olivia in the mix.)

This isn’t the first time Swift has made a meaningful gesture for her fans. She’s known for often sending bouquets of flowers to supporters over the years. But recently, Swift made bigger headlines by speaking out in support of a number of Democratic politicians in Tennessee and urging fans to register to vote and speak out. She’s currently on tour in Australia, but distance isn’t keeping her from her stateside fans.