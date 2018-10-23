Saudi Royals Meet with Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Family as Criticism Mounts
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (known as MBS, right) receives Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (known as MBZ) in Jeddah on June 6, 2018. On Oct. 23, 2018 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recieved the family of slain journalist, Jamal Khashoggi and expressed his condolences.
Abaca Press—Sipa USA via AP
By Aya Batrawy
11:43 AM EDT

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received the family of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi and expressed their condolences.

The royals received the journalist’s son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. A friend of the Khashoggi family told The Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.

Prince Mohammed has come under mounting pressure, with critics suspecting he ordered the high-profile operation or at least knew about it. Saudi authorities say they have arrested 18 suspects and dismissed senior officials.

The prince appeared briefly at an afternoon panel Tuesday alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II, but made no public remarks.

