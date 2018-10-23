Scientists Discovered the World's Oldest Intact Shipwreck. It's 2,400 Years Old
The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (MAP) on 23 October 2018 shows what scientist describe as the world's 'oldest intact shipwreck' which was found by an Anglo-Bulgarian expedition at the bottom of the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. Due to the lack of oxygene in a depth of about two kilometers the vessel was well preserved for more than 2,400 year. The ship that is thought to be ancient Greek, with its mast, rudders and rowing benches was discovered in 2017. With a small piece of the vessel radiocarbon dated to 400 BC 'it is confirmed as the oldest intact shipwreck known to mankind', Black Sea MAP said in a corresponding press release.
Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project/Handout/EPA—EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:56 AM EDT

(LONDON) — A team of maritime archaeologists, scientists and surveyors has discovered what it believes to be the world’s oldest intact shipwreck — a Greek trading vessel whose design had previously been seen only on ancient pottery.

The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology project says it found the wreck off the Bulgarian coast at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in oxygen-free conditions that preserved its components. The group says the vessel has been carbon dated to more than 2,400 years ago.

The project has spent three years surveying the area using technology previously available largely to oil companies. It discovered some 60 shipwrecks, including a 17th century Cossack raiding fleet and Roman trading vessels carrying amphorae.

A documentary on the project will open Tuesday at the British Museum.

