Apple is reportedly fixing a problem with the front-facing cameras on its new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR models that inadvertently smoothed people’s skin in selfies.

The change comes after some iPhone users complained that photos taken on Apple’s new iPhones seemed to automatically filter out wrinkles and blemishes, in what some have labeled “Beautygate.” While some people use apps to smoothen their skin in their selfies, others prefer a more authentic, natural look.

Some iPhone users have been asking Apple to fix the problem, or at least offer an option to turn the smoothing on or off.

The Verge reports that Apple plans to roll out a fix for the bug with an upcoming software update, iOS 12.1. According to The Verge, the skin-smoothing effect was caused by a problem with the implementation of a new iPhone feature called Smart HDR (High Dynamic Range). Barring any changes made to iOS 12.1 before its official release, selfies taken after users install that update should be more true to real life.