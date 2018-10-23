Amy Schumer announced Monday night that she is pregnant with her first baby.

The comedian teased the news by posting an image of her and her husband’s Chris Fisher faces photoshopped onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who just announced their own pregnancy last week.

In the caption, Schumer linked to the profile of political reporter Jessica Yellin, and promised “exciting news” ahead. In a video about the upcoming midterm elections in November, Yellin posted a list of Schumer’s 20 recommendations for candidates. The list ended with the words: “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer”.

Schumer, who is well-known for her outspoken political activism, was arrested while protesting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The Trainwreck actress is a staunch advocate for women’s rights and has teamed up with her cousin, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to push for stricter gun-control laws.