Natural disasters don’t discern between the fates of celebrities and the rest of us — and the latest evidence comes from Hurricane Michael, the Category 4 storm that made landfall across parts of Florida earlier in October. Famous country singer Luke Bryan‘s mom, LeClaire Bryan, is one of the homeowners whose property was badly hit by the hurricane when it raged across the town of Mexico Beach.

Photos of the aftermath, posted over the weekend, show Bryan assessing the damage to her home inside and outside; dirt is spattered all over interior walls and furniture, while outside debris and rubble is strewn across property lots sprinkled with still-standing palm trees. One photo shows a frame commemorating her son’s first number-one on the Billboard Country Music chart in 2010, “Rain Is a Good Thing,” broken on the floor.

A framed memento from her son's music career lays broken on the floor of the home of LeClaire Bryan, mother of country music artist Luke Bryan, after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 19, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. Scott Olson—Getty Images

Hurricane Michael made landfall on Oct. 10 and has reportedly claimed over 30 lives. Bryan, meanwhile, has been touring for his “What Makes You Country” dates, and was recently nominated as Entertainer of the Year for the upcoming Country Music Awards, an honor he previously won in 2013.