Domestic goddess Ina Garten has no shortage of celebrity fans, but the vocal support of one famous admirer— Taylor Swift, you may have heard of her — has blossomed into a deep and mutual friendship.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, the Barefoot Contessa revealed that the pair, who have long been fans of each other, discuss a wide range of topics, including but not limited to: “Boyfriends. Businesses. Friends. Life.”

Garten also had nothing but admiration for the Reputation singer, going so far as to call her “extraordinary.”

“She’s very smart and very interesting and she loves her friends,” she said. “She is wise beyond her years to say the least.”

Perhaps this is a sign that Swift, who’s long been known for her wide and large friend group, is expanding her girl squad yet again.

