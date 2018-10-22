Jamie Lee Curtis is gonna let you finish, but Halloween had one of the best horror movie openings of all time.

Curtis took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the massive success of the fright flick, which earned an estimated $77.5 million in ticket sales from North American theaters over the weekend, according to Universal Pictures.

Director David Gordon Green’s 2018 installment in the storied franchise not only captured first place at the box office with the second-highest horror opening of all time—only behind last year’s It—but also marked the highest horror movie opening with a female lead, highest movie opening with a female lead over the age of 55 and highest Halloween opening of all time.

Not to mention that it also snagged the second highest October opening ever behind Venom’s $80.3 million release earlier this month.

“OK. I’m going for one BOAST post,” Curtis wrote of reprising her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween. “Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever.”

She then wrapped things up with the hashtag #womengetthingsdone. What a boss.