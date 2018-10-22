Leaked Surveillance Footage Shows Man Walking in Jamal Khashoggi's Clothes

Newly leaked surveillance footage from the killing of Jamal Khashoggi appears to show a man walking around in the writer’s clothes in Istanbul after his killing.

CNN aired the footage on Monday, citing a Turkish official as describing the man as a “body double” and a member of a 15-man Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target the writer.

CNN says the man walked out of the consulate via its back exit with an accomplice, then took a taxi to Istanbul’s famed Sultan Ahmed Mosque, where he went into a public bathroom and changed back out of the clothes and left.

The state-run broadcaster TRT later also reported that a man who entered the consulate building was seen leaving the building in Khashoggi’s clothes.