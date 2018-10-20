Amy Schumer Will Refuse Super Bowl Ads in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Comedian Amy Schumer said Friday she would not do a Super Bowl commercial this year, in support of ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Her message came the same day reports surfaced that singer Rihanna turned down being the next year’s Super Bowl half time performer, also in support of Kaepernick.

Schumer posted the message to her Instagram, saying she believes more white NFL players should kneel during the national anthem to show their support of their black teammates. Taking a knee has become the main form of protest in the NFL against police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S.

“I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year,” Schumer wrote. “I know it must sound like a privilege-ass sacrifice, but it’s all I got. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.”

Schumer also said that Maroon 5, who is set to perform as next year’s halftime show, should also back out.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked a wave of NFL national anthem protests against racial inequality, beginning in 2016. His actions have enraged many, including President Trump. This has led Kaepernick, who is currently an unsigned free agent, to claim he has been blacklisted by NFL leadership.

Schumer has taken more public political action recently, including getting arrested with Emily Ratajkowski earlier this month while protesting the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In her Instagram post, she did not specify whether she had been offered any Super Bowl advertising opportunities.