The Oregon Zoo Shared These Amazing and Eerie Animal X-Rays Just in Time for Halloween

By Eli Meixler
10:31 PM EDT

The Oregon Zoo has come up with a new, creepy way to look at the animal kingdom just in time for Halloween: a mesmerizing series of X-Rays.

The Portland-based zoo posted what it called “gothy animal X-rays” on Twitter Thursday. The scans were taken during routine health checks of the zoo’s occupants, according to the BBC. The scans are reportedly used for diagnostics and to help reduce time under anesthesia.

The eerie images uncovered the inner-workings of a range of critters and crawlers, including a gecko, python, a beaver’s tail and even a tiger’s paw. Check out some of the spine-tingling images below:

