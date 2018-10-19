Beto O'Rourke Doubles Down on Claim He'd Vote to Impeach Donald Trump if Elected

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke has repeated his previous assertions that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump — an aggressive position that may be a tough sell as he tries to win a Senate seat in deep-red Texas.

O’Rourke made the comment Thursday night during a CNN town hall from the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen. The network said his opponent, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, declined to participate.

O’Rourke had previously suggested he’d support impeachment but went further Thursday, saying that, even as investigations into whether Trump colluded with Russia continue, “I do think there’s enough there for impeachment.”

Cruz has accused O’Rourke of being “the only Democratic Senate candidate” nationally to support impeachment. That’s not accurate, but it’s not something many candidates from either party have endorsed.