With the 2018 midterm elections fast approaching, people are finding alternative new ways to get as many Americans as possible registered to vote. One such method that has recently gone viral involves pairing an attention-grabbing tweet—otherwise known as clickbait—with a link to the U.S. government’s official voter registration website.

Twitter users may think they’re about to get the (totally unsubstantiated) scoop on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s impending divorce following Ye’s controversial visit to the White House, but after clicking, they’ll realize they’re actually being prompted to fulfill one of their most basic civic duties.

The ruse has quickly caught on since the original Kimye tweet, with others attaching the link to promises of a new Drake and Rihanna single or an explanation of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup.