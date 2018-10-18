As far as massively popular book-to-screen franchises go, Game of Thrones and 50 Shades of Grey really couldn’t be more different. But when Jamie Dornan needed to run lines for his role as Christian Grey, Peter Dinklage had no problem stepping into the Red Room—figuratively, that is.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Dinklage revealed that while filming his forthcoming movie My Dinner with Hervé, he helped his co-star Dornan rehearse for 50 Shades by reading Dakota Johnson’s part in the script.

“I read some of the screenplay in our dressing room,” Dinklage told Colbert. “He had to do some reshoots for 50 Shades and I would help him out reading lines. I would read the Dakota Johnson parts. I was just helping a friend learn lines. I nailed it.”

“I think that’s one of the lines,” Colbert quipped.

Watch the full clip below.